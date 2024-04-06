April 06, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - KOCHI

After more than one-and-a-half months, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) founder Abdul Nasir Maudany was discharged from a private hospital here on April 6 (Saturday) afternoon after his condition improved.

Mr. Maudany was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital after his health deteriorated on February 20. He had to be put on ventilator support on the morning of March 29 after he complained of acute breathlessness.

His blood pressure also shot up and he was subjected to daily dialysis for failed kidneys. The medical team which tended to Mr. Maudany also carried out a slew of cardiac examinations.

The ventilator was eventually removed on April 2 as his condition improved. But he remained admitted in intensive care unit for three more days since then even as an oxygen mask was used to regulate his oxygen intake for easy breathing.

“He has been discharged with strict restrictions for visitors and will remain under the care of a medical team at his house in Kochi. Peritoneal dialysis will he held daily under the supervision of the medical team,” sources close to Mr. Maudany said.

Mr. Maudany was accompanied by his wife Sufiya Maudany, son Salahudheen Ayoobi, and PDP leaders.

The Supreme Court had allowed Mr. Maudany to be shifted from Bengaluru to Kerala for medical treatment dismissing the objections of the then Karnataka government on July 17, 2023.