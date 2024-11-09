 />
PDP declares support to LDF in forthcoming byelections

Decision assumes significance in the wake of a controversy over a reference in CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan’s book that PDP supremo Abdul Nasir Maudany had a role in radicalising the Muslim youth in the State

Published - November 09, 2024 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its support to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the forthcoming byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies.

The decision to continue its support to the LDF was taken at the party central committee meeting and the State Secretariat meeting here on Saturday. The decision assumes significance in the wake of the recent controversy over a reference in CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan’s book that the PDP supremo Abdul Nasir Maudany had a role in radicalising the Muslim youth in the State.

The meeting observed that the outcome of these byelections holds little significance to the prevailing political situation nationally or in the State. The contest in Palakkad was between the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not be able to replicate the impact created by E. Sreedharan in the last Assembly election. “Those who propagate that the contest is between the UDF and the BJP should realise that it is akin to sawing off the branch one is sitting on. We are hopeful that the secular, democratic forces will remain alert against communal forces,” the PDP leaders told a press conference held here to share the decisions of the meeting.

Munambam issue

The State government should intervene to prevent the attempts at communal polarisation on the Waqf property issue in Munambam by the Sangh Parivar and radical Christian sections. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan’s statement that the land in Munambam does not belong to Waqf will only strengthen the sections trying to justify the actions of the resort mafia by encroaching on Waqf property, they said.

