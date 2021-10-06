Kerala

PCV administration drive in Thrissur

The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) administration drive, to protect newborns from dreadful infections such as pneumonia and meningitis, started in the district on Wednesday.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar inaugurated the district-level drive at the district hospital.

Free of cost

The vaccine, hitherto available only in private hospitals, is being provided free of cost.

The vaccine will be given to children in three phases at 6 weeks, 14 weeks and nine months.

It will be available in all health institutions in the district. Vaccine will be available at Thrissur district general hospital on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.


