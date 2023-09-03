ADVERTISEMENT

PCB to implement EPR norms for safe waste disposal

September 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Workshop conducted for brand owners in govt & private sectors. Rules require producers, importers, brand owners & disposers to obtain EPR registration.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has launched measures to strictly implement Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) conditions for safe and proper disposal of plastic waste.

The campaign is part of the second phase of the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ initiative.

As part of the campaign, the KSPCB conducted a workshop for brand owners in the government and private sectors.

The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, require producers of plastic packaging, importers, brand owners and disposers of plastic waste need to obtain EPR registration.

Brands including Milma, Kerafed, Malabar Cements, Muralya, Siso Cosmetics, Pothys and Lulu participated in the workshop and completed the steps for EPR registration, the KSPCB said in a statement.

KSPCB has started similar workshops in other districts also.

KSPCB Chairman K. P. Sudhir inaugurated the workshop. Babu Ambatt, Executive Director, Centre for Environment and Development; and Jyotish Chandran, Director, Solid Waste Management, Suchitwa Mission, were among those present.

