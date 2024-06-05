PCB observes Environment Day in Malappuram

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) observed World Environment Day by organising a variety of programmes at Government Girls Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Events such as elocution, poster design, reuse of used materials, and cartoon-making were held for students. Environmental engineer Varun Narayanan G., assistant engineers Sayooj P., Muhammed Shebin K., and Shibin E.P., assistant scientist Deepa C.K., and Vipin M.K. spoke about the various aspects of this year’s Environment Day observance with the theme ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’.

