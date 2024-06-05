GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PCB observes Environment Day in Malappuram

Published - June 05, 2024 08:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A pledge being taken to conserve environment as part of World Environment Day celebrations at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Malappuram, on Wednesday.

A pledge being taken to conserve environment as part of World Environment Day celebrations at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Malappuram, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) observed World Environment Day by organising a variety of programmes at Government Girls Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Events such as elocution, poster design, reuse of used materials, and cartoon-making were held for students. Environmental engineer Varun Narayanan G., assistant engineers Sayooj P., Muhammed Shebin K., and Shibin E.P., assistant scientist Deepa C.K., and Vipin M.K. spoke about the various aspects of this year’s Environment Day observance with the theme ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’.

