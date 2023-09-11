P.C. George writes to police chief, seeks closure of sexual assault case

September 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In view of a report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) giving clean chit to the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy in a sexual assault case, former legislator P.C. George has approached the State police with a request to quash the sexual assault case registered against him in this connection. In a letter addressing the State Police Chief, Mr. George also sought a probe into the alleged conspiracy behind raising a false complaint against the former Chief Minister. According to Mr. George, the complainant in the sexual assault case had written to him, asking him to testify against Mr. Chandy and as he refused to fall in line, she wrongly implicated him in a sexual assault case.

“The Museum Police in Thiruvananathapuram booked a case against me under Section 354, 354A IPC as Crime No. 661/2022 and I was arrested without reason and had to spend days in Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail,” he said.