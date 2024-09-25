GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P.C. Chacko suspends party vice president

Published - September 25, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Factional fight within the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led in Kerala by P.C. Chacko came to a head with Mr. Chacko suspending State vice president P.K. Rajan from the party.

A communication in this regard said that the suspension was for engineering factional activities in Thrissur which gave the impression that the party was marred by factional feuds. Mr. Chacko said those who defied party line and discipline would face strict action.

Reports have been doing the rounds for some time now that Mr. Chacko was eager to replace A.K. Saseendran with Thomas K. Thomas, Kuttanad, MLA, in the State Cabinet. The suspension of Mr. Rajan, a supporter of Mr. Saseendran, is being seen as a move to put Mr. Saseendran under pressure.

Published - September 25, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.