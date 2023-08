August 22, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - KOCHI

P.B. Sekaran, a 1987-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, has assumed office as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala. Prior to this, he was posted as the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tiruchirappalli. A native of Tamil Nadu, he joined the department as Assistant Commissioner at Salem and has over the years worked in assessment, investigation, audit, appeals, I&CI, and administration.