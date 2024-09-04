ADVERTISEMENT

P.B. Pushpalatha wins Kissan Samriddhi Award 

Published - September 04, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

P.B. Pushpalatha has won the Kissan Samriddhi Award - 2024, instituted by the Bangalore Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The award was presented by ICAR’s Additional Director General (AE) Rajarshi Roy Burman at the Zonal Conference of Krishi Vigyan Kendras held at the Indian Institute of Spice Research, Kozhikode, recently.

Dr. Pushpalatha, who had served as the former Registrar and Director of Extension at Kerala Agricultural University, has over 250 research papers and 15 books published in the field of agricultural science. She has previously been honoured with the Young Scientist Award for the best research paper and the Best Product Award for the development of innovative value-added products.

