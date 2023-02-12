Pazzhasi project: water to be released for irrigation by May

February 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KANNUR

Fourteen years after the irrigation from Pazhassi dam in Kannur was halted after the canals collapsed, the authorities have decided to release water for agriculture possibly by May 31.

Pazhassi Irrigation Project Assistant Executive Engineer K. Santhosh said they have speeded up the repairs of the canal and are hopeful of completing the work. The water stored in the reservoir is diverted for irrigation through a control structure on the left bank of the barrage to the main canal of 42 km.

The proposal is to release the water through this main canal and through the Mahe branch canal. Earlier, a five-kilometre trial was carried out after the renovation in the main canal, he said.

For 2022-23, ₹10 crore has been allocated for the works of the Pazhassi project in the State budget. Another ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for the next year and a project has been formed to provide water for agriculture up to nine km through Edakkad branch canal and up to 12 km through Azhikal branch canal, he added.

In 2012, during heavy rains, the rivers breached and the shutters of the Pazhassi dam could not be opened. This caused massive damages when the water overflowed and the canal walls and tunnels collapsed. Similarly in 2018 and 2019, there was another flood, which again caused serious damages.

The Pazhassi project has a total canal network of 440 km. Through the main canal, water can irrigate 569 hectares of agricultural land that are spread across Mattannur and Anthoor municipalities, Keezhaloor, Vengad, Anjarakandi, Munderi, Koodali, Kuttiatoor, Mayil and Kolacheri panchayats.

While through Mahe canal, 2,746 hectares of agricultural land can be irrigated. The canal will take water through Koothaparmaba, Panoor, and some parts of Thalassery municipalities. Besides, this water will also irrigate places in Kottayam, Pinarayi, Mokeri, Kathirur, Eranholi, Thripangottur, Chokli, Kunothaparamba, and New Mahe panchayats

A senior official, on conditions of anonymity, said that a lot of maintenance and repair will be required if the water has to be supplied at the canal’s full capacity. Now the water can only be supplied partially.

This too will require adequate staff, which is not available at the moment. Earlier, there were three divisions and five subdivisions. But this has now been reduced to one division, one subdivision and four sections. The shortage of workforce is creating a huge problem to speed up the work, he added.