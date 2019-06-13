Pazhavila Ramesan passes away

Poet and lyricist Pazhavila Ramesan passed away here on Thursday morning. He was 83.

He was ailing for some time.

Ramesan had received the 2017 Kerala Sahithya Akademi award for overall contributions. A popular lyricist, he had penned songs for Malayalam movies such as Njattadi, Aashamsakalode, Uncle Bun, Malootty, and Vasudha. A native of Perinad, Kollam, he was co-editor of K. Balakrishnan’s Kaumudi Weekly in the sixties. He worked at the State Institute of Languages in various capacities till 1993.

A recipient of various awards, Ramesan brought out poetry collections such as Mazhayude Jalakam, Njan Ente Kadukalelikku, and Pazhavila Ramesante Kavithakal, besides collections of his writings such as Ormayude Varthamanam, Mayatha Varakal, and Nervara. The body will be kept for public viewing at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan here before being taken for cremation at Santhikavadam on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said Ramesan had upheld secular values and modernism through his writings.