Pazhassi Raja Award for singer K.S. Chithra

August 04, 2022 20:25 IST

Singer K.S. Chithra has been chosen for the Pazhassi Raja Award instituted by the Kozhikode-based Pazhassi Raja Charitable Trust. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will present the award at an event to be held at Tagore Centenary Hall on August 16, says a release.

