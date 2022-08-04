Kerala

Pazhassi Raja Award for singer K.S. Chithra

Singer K.S. Chithra has been chosen for the Pazhassi Raja Award instituted by the Kozhikode-based Pazhassi Raja Charitable Trust. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will present the award at an event to be held at Tagore Centenary Hall on August 16, says a release.


