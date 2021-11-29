Pazhassi Day observance today

KALPETTA

29 November 2021 22:10 IST

Ahammad Devarkovil, Minister for Archaeology and Museums, will inaugurate the Pazhassi Day observance and a history seminar in connection with the 217th death anniversary of Veera Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, one of the first freedom fighters of the country, at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday on the premises of the Pazhassi tomb at Mananthavady in the district.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, will preside over the function.

