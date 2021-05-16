Pazhassi dam partially opened

KANNUR

16 May 2021 22:23 IST

People asked to be vigilant

As heavy rain continues in the region owing to the formation of cyclone Tauktae over the Arabian Sea, the Pazhassi Dam was partially opened on Sunday evening.

The dam was partially opened on the instructions of District Collector T.V. Subhash, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority.

The Collector said the water level in the dam had reached 35 cm by evening. He added that four of the 16 shutters were opened by 12 cm at 12 noon, 13 by 4 p.m., 20 cm by 5 p.m., and 35 cm by 5 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

People living in Padiyoor, Irikkur, Narath, Koodali, Pappinisseri, Valappattanam, Kalliassery, Mayyil, Malappattanam, Chengalai, Anthoor, and Mattannur have been advised to remain vigilant.