Payyanur Municipality first in Kerala to have libraries in all wards

August 21, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Payyanur became the first municipality in the State to establish libraries in all its wards.

This was announced in an event inaugurated by John Brittas, MP, held at A.K. Krishnan Master Auditorium, in Payyanur. MLA T.I. Madhusudanan presided over the event.

Earlier, 50 libraries were functioning in 44 wards under the Payyanur Municipality. With the establishment of 13 new libraries, the municipality, with 63 libraries, attained the feat of having libraries in all its wards.

New libraries were started by collecting books directly from people under the leadership of people’s representatives, volunteers, Kudumbashree, Haritha Karma Sena, and Library Council.

In this, Vellur Central Library set an example by directly collecting about 4,000 books.

Municipal Chairperson K.V. Lalitha handed over the books, which were donated by the municipality in collaboration with the Library Council, to MP V. Sivadasan for providing them to the newly established libraries in tribal and backward areas.

Former MLAs T.V. Rajesh, C. Krishnan, K.P. Kunhikannan, and other public representatives were present at the event.

