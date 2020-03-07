Payyambalam beach declared plastic-free zone

In a major step to promote healthy tourism and to create awareness among the people, the Payyambalam region will now be treated as a plastic-free zone.

Utilising the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) fund of ₹30 lakh, projects would be prepared jointly by the Tourism Promotion Council, Suchitwa Mission, the district administration, and Kannur Corporation in order to implement the project.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector T.V. Subhash here on Friday. He said it had been decided that the sale, distribution and use of all types of plastic and non-recyclable plastic materials would be prohibited in the area.

Plastic carrybags, non-woven carrybags, plastic flex, banner, plates, cup, straw, spoon, bottles, pouches, flags, sheets, cooling film, decorative items, and other plastic materials would be banned in the region.

The Collector said it was also decided to impose fines on those found disposing of plastic in the area. In addition to this, stringent action would be taken to identify waste depositors in the project area. The proposal was aimed at addressing complaints that people from outside were dumping plastic waste here.

Surveillance cameras

To make the project more effective, it was also proposed to install surveillance cameras at various places. Alternative products for use in place of plastic would be made available for visitors. The project would provide better facilities to visitors, including an additional toilet, the Collector said.

Merchants should ensure that there were no plastic cups when selling items such as ice cream. Steps would be taken with the help of the corporation to control traffic on the beach premises.

Besides, a team would be constituted with the support of Kudumbashree to administer the project. A team of 10 persons would be selected for this and they would also be given special training.

Payyambalam has the largest number of visitors on Saturdays and Sundays. The scheme also seeks to address parking problems.

Tourism Deputy Director P. Muralidharan; District Tourism Promotion Council Secretary Jitesh Jose; Assistant Development Commissioner P.M. Rajeevan; and Suchitwa Mission Officer K. Sirajuddin were also present.