Payment of salaries begins in KSRTC

May 20, 2022 21:26 IST

Salary disbursement began in the crisis-ridden Kerala State Road transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday with the government extending more financial assistance.

The Finance department sanctioned ₹20 crore more to the KSRTC on Friday. This is in addition to the ₹30 crore granted earlier this month.

The payment of the salaries of conductors and drivers began on Friday. The salaries of the remaining staff is expected to be paid soon.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, speaking to the media the other day, said the government cannot finance the KSRTC forever. The transport utility should find the means for it on its own.