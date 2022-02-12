Paying homage to a great poet-lyricist

Rajeevan ONV and Aparna Rajeev pay homage to ONV Kurup on his sixth death anniversary

The late poet-lyricist ONV Kurup’s sixth death anniversary falls on Sunday

Rajeevan ONV and Aparna Rajeevan paid a melodious tribute to the late poet-lyricist ONV Kurup on his sixth death anniversary on February 13. Muthashan, a poem written and recited by the late poet himself, has been set to music by Rajeevan, ONV’s son, and sung evocatively by his daughter, playback singer Aparna.

While Aparna was mulling over a piece of verse or song to offer a musical homage to her grandfather, it was Rajeevan who selected this poem for her.

“The poem was written by my father 30 years ago when my maternal grandfather, P.K. Ravunni Nair, passed away. Having lost his father at the age of seven, he was attached to my maternal grandfather and shared a deep bond with him,” says Rajeevan.

The wordsmith found solace in verse by penning Muthashan, in which the poet is consoling a young boy by telling him that his grandfather is somewhere in the house, farm or compound, to ensure that his grandchild and family are not in want of anything.

Rajeevan recalls that the poem was written in the courtyard of his grandparents’ home in Desamangalam. Filled with pastoral images of rural Kerala, the poem, says Rajeevan, is an apt tribute for his grandfather, who was both a keen farmer and teacher.

He adds: “The images of green paddy fields, farm-fresh vegetables and plantain were not fantasy, it was all there in my grandfather’s house.”

Says Aparna: “The beauty of the poem is that it is relevant for anyone who has lost someone dear. The lines are immortal. While singing the lines, I was nearly in tears although it was written for my father’s grandfather.”

Aparna was often asked to render her grandfather’s verses on her YouTube channel and she felt this was an apt time to give new life to her grandfather’s poem. Both Rajeevan and Aparna agree that the evocative verses of Muthansan, while grieving the loss of a dear one, also offers them solace.

Shot in Vellayani, the visuals and music enhance the evocative lines of the poem.