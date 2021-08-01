Pay wages to MGNREGS workers, Rahul urges Centre

KALPETTA

01 August 2021 00:00 IST

MP addresses review meeting of Centrally sponsored schemes in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the Central government to pay the wages of tribal workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) without delay.

Addressing a review meeting of the people’s representatives and senior officials of various departments on the progress of Centrally sponsored schemes in the district here on Saturday, Mr. Gandhi said that the delay in payment to the workers owing to technical snag during the COVID period should be avoided.

The officials should focus on completing the centrally sponsored schemes in a time bound manner, Mr. Gandhi said.

Advertising

Advertising

The meet assessed the progress of various Centrally sponsored projects, including Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, national social assistance programme, Swachh Bharat Mission and National Health Mission, being implemented in the district.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla, I C. Balakrishnan and T. Siddique, MLAs, and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting.