Pay special attention to the care of the elderly: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

14 September 2021 00:42 IST

‘Health Department needs to create facilities for geriatric health care’

The Health Department should pay special attention to the care of the elderly especially those with various co-morbidities, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking on the Navakeralam action plan at the Aardram State executive committee meeting here on Monday.

He said that apart from the current palliative care services, the Health Department needed to create facilities for geriatric health care.

All State health facilities should engage groups of healthcare workers to regularly visit the elderly within their jurisdiction and take care of their special needs.

He directed that community health centres be strengthened and that the Health Department join hands with the State Council for Science and Technology for initiating research studies in the context of new and emerging diseases in the State.

Health Minister Veena George, Principal Secretary (Health), Rajan Khobragade and the coordinator of Navakeralam action plan T. N. Seema spoke at the meeting.