Pay revision talks in KSRTC today

Talks between the management of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and employees’ unions for pay revision will commence on Monday.

The meeting will be chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju at the Secretariat. The KSRTC will be represented by Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar and other top officials.

The last pay revision agreement signed between the management and unions had expired on February 28, 2016, and there has been no raise in emoluments since then. As the validity of the recognised unions, Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA) and Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), ended on December 14, 2019, after a six-month grace period, the delay was over holding a referendum.

Mr. Raju said the steps being taken for wage revision after 10 years were to take the employees also into confidence for the turnaround initiatives being implemented in the KSRTC.