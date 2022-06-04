Pay compensation to endosulfan victims: Satheesan

Opposition leader writes to Chief Minister

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to pay immediate attention to the plight of endosulfan victims.

The letter reminded Mr. Vijayan of his own participation in the struggles of endosulfan victims for relief and voiced concern about the non-payment of compensation to numerous victims as ordered by the Supreme Court.

It mentioned the recent incident of a despondent mother, at the end of her tether, ending her life after killing her endosulfan-affected daughter and the Supreme Court’s May 16 criticism of the State government for the delay in payment of compensation to all the affected persons.

Mr. Satheesan said that it was cruel to ignore the misery of the affected. In the COVID-19 pandemic period, the victims of endosulfan had the added burden of not receiving the compensation they deserved, he said.