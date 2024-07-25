ADVERTISEMENT

Pay arrears to teachers’ outfits for last year’s school festivals: KPSTA

Published - July 25, 2024 08:14 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) has criticised the government for conducting this year’s State and district school festivals even as arrears due to teachers’ organisations for the festivals last year are allegedly pending.

Those who had taken up the operation of various committees for the festivals have financial liability running into lakhs, the KPSTA said in a statement.

Conducting school Olympics without taking steps to promote student talents, including through appointment of physical education teachers, would damage the general education sector. The government should take teachers’ organisations into confidence and hold talks with them to strengthen the general education sector, the KPSTA said in a statement on Wednesday.

