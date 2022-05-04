Pawar to address NCP meet on May 24

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will address top leaders of the party in Kerala at a meeting being organised at the Marine Drive in Kochi on May 24.

Prior to that, a programme is being organised in Thrikkarippur to welcome about a thousand Indian Union Muslim League members to the NCP, said P.C. Chacko, State president of the party, here on Wednesday.

He said the NCP would work hard to ensure Left Democratic Front victory in the upcoming Thrikkakara byelection. He claimed the LDF candidate would win comfortably. State treasurer P.J. Kunjumon and senior member Abdul Azeez had been given charge of leading the election campaign, he added.

Mr. Chacko was addressing a press conference after a meeting of the working committee of the party in Kerala attended by senior leader T.P. Peethambaran and Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran.