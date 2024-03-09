ADVERTISEMENT

Paundraka Vasudevam staged at Music College

March 09, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Kalamandalam Adityan enacting Paundraka at Chembai College of Music, Palakkad, on Saturday.

The Palakkad Kathakali Trust organised the staging of Paundraka Vasudevam, the latest work of the Sadanam Kathakali Academy, at the Chembai College of Music here on Saturday evening.

Scripted and produced by Sadanam Harikumar, Paundraka Vasudevam presented the comical experiences of Paundraka in a serious manner.

Kalamandalam Adityan donned the role of Paundraka, the character which believed that he was the reincarnation of Vishnu and challenged Krishna. The three-hour story had several hilarious moments, and ended with Krishna vanquishing Paundraka and later offering him redemption.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamandalam Praveen enacted the role of Krishna while Sadanam Sadanandan played Rugmini. Sadanam Ekanathan, Sadanam Aswin and the teachers and students of Sadanam Kathakali Academy donned the other roles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US