Paundraka Vasudevam staged at Music College

March 09, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Palakkad Kathakali Trust organised the staging of Paundraka Vasudevam, the latest work of the Sadanam Kathakali Academy, at the Chembai College of Music here on Saturday evening.

Scripted and produced by Sadanam Harikumar, Paundraka Vasudevam presented the comical experiences of Paundraka in a serious manner.

Kalamandalam Adityan donned the role of Paundraka, the character which believed that he was the reincarnation of Vishnu and challenged Krishna. The three-hour story had several hilarious moments, and ended with Krishna vanquishing Paundraka and later offering him redemption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamandalam Praveen enacted the role of Krishna while Sadanam Sadanandan played Rugmini. Sadanam Ekanathan, Sadanam Aswin and the teachers and students of Sadanam Kathakali Academy donned the other roles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.