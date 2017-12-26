Paul Antony new Chief Secretary

Paul Antony, a 1983 batch IAS officer, will be the next Chief Secretary of Kerala. He will assume office on January 1.

The weekly Cabinet, which met here on Tuesday, decided to appoint him the Chief Secretary to replace K.M. Abraham, who retires from service on December 31. He will hold office as Chief Secretary till June 27, 2018. Mr. Antony is at present Additional Chief Secretary in charge of Industries, Power, and Forest departments. He had served as Collector at Kollam and Alappuzha, chairman of the Cochin Port Trust, chairman and managing director of KSEB Limited and the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.