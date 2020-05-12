Paucity may force toddy shops to remain closed

Toddy lovers may have to wait for some more time to feast on their favourite drink as there is acute shortage of toddy in the State.

Most of the toddy shops will remain closed for a few more days for want of toddy though the State government has permitted them to resume business from Wednesday.

Around 3.5 lakh litres of toddy is sold daily across the shops. It may take at least a month for the steady supply of toddy in shops, according to licensees.

“Coconut trees start yielding toddy at least 15 days after the flower stalk is prepared for tapping. At least one month will be required to get a steady stream of toddy,” said V.K. Ajith Babu, State secretary, Toddy Shop Licensee Association.

Most of the toddy tappers were rendered jobless due to the lockdown and only a few have turned up for the job after the State government permitted tapping. The workforce need to be mobilised once again to resume the business, Mr. Babu said.

The reduced supply of toddy would force many shops to remain closed. The productivity of toddy will be less during this period. As many as 4,616 toddy shops had functioned in the State last year, employing over 30,000 persons, he said.

Some of the licensees spruced up the shops after the State government permitted sale from Wednesday by observing social distancing norms. The customers are banned from consuming toddy from inside the shops. Instead, they could purchase it in containers, according to the guidelines.

There is acute shortage of toddy tapped from coconut trees and no shop can function feasibly with the limited quantity of toddy from palm trees, said John Joseph, a shop licensee of the Mamala range.

Palm toddy is available only in some parts of Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts. It is mostly the toddy from coconut trees that are sold. On an average, around 150 litres of toddy was sold in shops. Each shop employees five tappers and three staff, said Mr. Joseph who owns two shops in the Mamala range.

Only 10 of the 40 toddy shops in the Ernakulam range would resume functioning on Wednesday owing to the short supply of toddy, said P. N. Seenulal, president, Ernakulam Toddy Shop Employees Union. The case of other shops would be decided considering the toddy production in the coming days, he said.