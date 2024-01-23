Pattupura at Malampuzha garden beckons singers

January 23, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A resting platform with a domed canopy at Malampuzha garden turned out to be a musical house on Tuesday evening when the garden threw open its gates to welcome tourists to a flower show.

The Pattupura (musical house) set up in the garden was a treat to the ear even as a wide variety of flowers offered a visual spectacle.

The Pattupura was so inviting that children and elders alike stepped into it with equal excitement to sing their favourite songs. Dozens of visitors took up the mic and rendered songs of their choice on the first day.

Anyone can walk in and sing at Pattupura in the evenings until January 28.

P. Satyan, who set up the facility at the garden, said that a lot of visitors had approached him with curiosity. Always there were a dozen or two visitors under the dome, swinging to the tunes of popular hits.

One does not have to be a singer to try their vocal at Mr. Satyan’s Pattupura. “Walk up to him, tell him the song of your choice, and you will be given a ticket with a number. When your turn comes, just pick up the mic and sing to the track being played through the Yamaha speakers,” said a District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) official who was around.

Mr. Satyan has nearly 25,000 karaoke tracks with him. Language is not a bar for him. No matter Malayalam, English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada or Bengali, songs in any language could be tried. His long association with some music companies has come handy for Mr. Satyan.

A group of students from Government UP School, Cholakundu, near Kottakkal, were excited to clap to the tune of a popular Malayalam song rendered by their teacher, Mohammed Salih. “This has been fantastic. We reached the garden as part of an excursion to Palakkad. And this Pattupura was a bonus for us all,” said Mr. Salih.

The large computer screen kept in front of the singer was a perfect prompter offering the lyrics with real-time cues. “The cues will help the singers who are not so familiar with karaoke singing, which is in fact difficult,” said Mr. Satyan, who encouraged the visitors to take up the mic. “Don’t bother if your songs are not in our system. If you want to sing from YouTube, please do it,” he told a group of children.

There were several singers hanging around the Pattupura with the hope of satiating their musical thirst.