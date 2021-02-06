Patting their own back

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 February 2021 18:40 IST

Health workers have come out with a musical tribute

While tributes have been pouring in for health workers from all over for their tireless efforts in keeping COVID-19 at bay, a group of health workers themselves have now come out with a song to celebrate the fight.

The song titled ‘Thirinalam’ was released on YouTube on January 30, to mark the first anniversary of detection of a COVID-19 case in Kerala.

Sijo Mathew Jacob, a medical social worker (counsellor), says that he conceived the song after some of the doctors and nurses working with him asked him to think of a musical tribute. He got in touch with lyricist Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma, who penned the lines that begins with Poruthunnu Keralam veeryathode, maanaveeyamam sheelathode, covid aadhiye tholpikkum nammal. Playback singers Afsal and Swetha Ashok have sung the song along with 20 health workers, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

“Quite a few songs have come out paying tribute to health workers. Here, we are paying a tribute to the many like us. Instead of a sombre mood, which is common to such tribute songs, considering the COVID-19 situation, we decided to give it an upbeat mood, conveying the fact that we all are happy to serve the public during these pandemic times,” says Mr. Jacob.

He says that the work on the song had begun more than six months ago, but with most of them working in a tight schedule especially due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, they could work only during the very short free time available to them.

“For the past one year, many of these health workers have been staying away from their families for long periods and working for longer hours than usual. Our work on this song used to happen on Sundays or after the day’s work, when we all could come together,” says Mr. Jacob, who has released a few independent music albums in the past.