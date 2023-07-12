Pattazhy Vadakkekara to become a RT destination

July 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Pattazhy Vadakkekara panchayat is joining hands with two nearby local bodies to become a major responsible tourism destination (RT) and achieve its sustainable development goals. The scenic landscape and village life will be showcased for visitors to tap the tourism potential of the place.

“We had started various efforts to attain our sustainable development goals in 2021 and tourism is part of it. With the support of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), we have been implementing multiple programmes for the same. Various officials including the KILA director had visited our panchayat to identify the possibilities and the goal will be attained in a phased manner,” said V.P. Remadevi, panchayat president.

In order to make the tourism project more attractive, panoramic spots in the nearby Pattazhy and Enadimangalam panchayats were also included in it. “Since we couldn’t implement the project alone, we got in touch with officials from two more local bodies. The data collection started in early 2023 and two enumerators were selected from each ward for the purpose,” said the president.

While Anchumalapara, an under-explored tourist spot, is located in Enadimangalam panchayat in Pathanamthitta, Pattazhy and Pattazhy Vadakkekara in Kollam have a handful of scenic rural locations and waterbodies. “We can attract a lot of domestic tourists, as visitors find these places extremely fascinating. We have plans to introduce village and farms tours and coracle (kuttavanchi) rides,” she says.

Remadevi adds that the project will be operational very soon as the panchayat is currently setting up the basic requirements including homestays. The authorities are planning to establish the infrastructure and other facilities without harming environment and the cultural heritage of the place.

“Since the idea is to make tourism sustainable, all steps will be taken to make our village a better place for both visitors and those who want to live there. Every one from local operators to homemakers is expected to benefit from it,” said Ms Remadevi.

