‘Pattaya’ to be issued for residents of Fairland Colony in Wayanad

KALPETTA

16 December 2021 00:12 IST

A Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to issue ‘pattya’ to residents of Fairland Colony in Sultan Bathery taluk in the district with certain restrictions. According to the decision, steps would be adopted to provide ‘pattaya’ to 197 residents who possessed land according to the government list.

The applications of the new residents, who had procured land from the members of the colony, would be considered later after getting the detailed report of the Wayanad District Collector.

The market price fixed by the government in the area will be charged from the residents whose annual income is above ₹1,00,000.

The ‘pattaya’ would be granted to the residents as per the Rules for Assignment of Land within Municipal and Corporation Areas, 1995.