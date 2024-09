Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate a district-level Pattaya (title deed) Mela on October 4 at the district panchayat hall. Around 550 people from various parts of the district will be given title deeds on the occasion. The Minister will also inaugurate the Kollam East village office, which has been renovated as a Smart Village Office, on the day.

