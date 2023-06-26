‘Pattaya Assemblies’ to expedite title deed distribution

June 26, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Revenue department will hold ‘Pattaya Assemblies’ in all the Assembly constituencies for expediting the distribution of title deeds and providing land to the landless under the Pattaya Mission. The meetings will be held in all constituencies by August 20, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said on Monday.

To be chaired by MLAs, the Pattaya Assemblies will attempt to resolve issues related to title deeds flagged by the local body representatives and village-level people’s committees.

Based on the recommendations made by the Pattaya Assemblies, title deeds will be issued with the approval of the Land Assignment Committee. Unsolved issues will be referred to a State-level committee after a scrutiny by the district task forces headed by the District Collectors.

The department has already identified families residing in colonies who are yet to be issued title deeds for their land. In the case of families residing in flats, title deeds will be issued providing them with joint ownership of the land.

Priority groups

The State government had constituted the ‘Pattaya Mission’ through an April 19, 2023, order with the aim of providing land to all families in the State and proper documentation for their land. The mission gives priority to people residing in the hilly areas and colonies and members of Scheduled Tribes. The Pattaya Mission has five arms — a State-level monitoring panel, task forces at the State-, district- and taluk-level, and village-level data collection committees.

The State-level monitoring committee is headed by the Secretary, Revenue Department. The State-level task force is chaired by the Land Revenue Commission and the Secretary, Land Board is its convener. The District Collectors and tahsildars chair the district and taluk-level panels. The village-level data collection committees, headed by village officers, are tasked with identifying colonies and eligible families lacking title deeds, and finding land for distribution under the mission.