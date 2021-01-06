Pattambi RARS to bring out two legume varieties

They can be used as the first or second paddy crop

The Kerala Agricultural University’s Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) at Pattambi will bring out two legume varieties exclusively to cater to the upcoming summer. They will be named KBC 4 and PGCP 23, said officials.

RARS has also plans to introduce a legume variety named PGCP 63 on an experimental basis. This will be brought out only after tests with the help of farmers.

The new legume varieties can be ready for harvesting in less than two months. They can be used after the first or second paddy crop. Officials said that the new legume varieties in the long beans class can be used for consumption either as raw or as dried.

Using phosphorous

According to researchers, the legume crops can help make the best of the phosphorous applied for paddy crops. The phosphorous given for paddy will be there in the soil, and it can effectively be utilised for the long beans.

The leaf and stem of the new legume varieties can be used as manure. Officials said that the fertility of the soil could be maintained effortlessly by trying out the legume crops. According to them, the change that has taken place in the soil structure in the wake of the two massive floods on 2018 and 2019 can be corrected through legume farming.

Horse gram

They said horse gram farming too could help paddy farmers in Palakkad. The outer covering of horse gram can be used as animal fodder.

Farmlands at Ongallur and Karakkad areas were identified to launch legume and horse gram farming on an experimental basis. Scientists said that paddy fields in that region retain water content for two months after paddy harvest. Legume farming can be done on those two months.

Seeds of red cowpeas and black grams are available for sale at RARS, Pattambi. The agricultural station is also chalking out plans to procure the harvested red cowpea and black gram from farmers.