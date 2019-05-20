Pattambi man scales Mt. Everest

Yet another Keralite has joined the league of intrepid mountaineers who conquered the Mount Everest. P. Abdul Nassar, a chartered accountant with Qatar Petroleum in Qatar, claimed that he stepped on the Everest on May 16 along with a group of mountaineers from the U.K., U.S., Spain, Italy and Australia.

Hailing from Nedungottur, Thiruvegappura, near Pattambi, in the district, Mr. Nassar said that his group had 26 members and two of them died on the way to the summit.

He thanked his friends, family, particularly his mother Nafeesa, and country for the prayers .

“I feel so humbled… holding the flags of two nations proudly,” said

Mr. Nassar in a post. He shared his photos, holding the flags of India and Qatar. “India, my country with a population of 1.37 billion people, is hoping and dreaming of becoming a superpower soon.”

“Qatar, the country having the highest per capita income in the world, is all geared up to host the FIFA World Cup 2022. I have been living here for the past 12 years as a resident,” he said.

Mr. Nasser won the Ironman Triathlon contest held in Malaysia last year.

Standing on top of the world at an elevation of 8,848 metres, Mr. Nasser said: “Yes, it again proved to me that anything is possible. It is all about continuous improvement.”

Mr. Nassar was the sixth rank winner in B.Com from Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi. He won last year’s sports excellence award of Indian Embassy in Qatar.

He has been a regular in several marathons, including the French Marathon. He has also excelled in several international motivational forums.