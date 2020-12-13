Pattala Palli hosts funeral prayers of a frequent visitor

Pattala Palli, a historic landmark in Kozhikode city, witnessed the funeral prayers (janaza namaz) of one of its frequent visitors on Sunday morning. Before he succumbed to lung cancer on Saturday, well-known writer U.A. Khader had expressed the wish that the prayers before his final journey be held at this mosque overlooking the Muthalakkulam ground.
Normally, such prayers are held in local mosques. But when Khader’s relatives informed the mosque committee functionaries about his wish, they obliged. According to sources, the late writer was a regular at Pattala Palli whenever he came to the city for events and he never missed the Friday prayers there. He used to come there around noon and sit in the last row. Of late, his son used to accompany him, sources said.
Homage paid
After the prayers, the writer’s body was taken to the Town Hall for people to pay homage.
Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan, BJP State president K. Surendran, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president T. Siddique, film-maker Ranjith, among others, paid their last respects to the writer. Later, the last rites were held with full State honours at a juma masjid in the writer’s native place near Koyilandy.
