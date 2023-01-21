Patta Mission to speed up land assignment on the anvil, says Minister

January 21, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the government will soon launch a Patta Mission (mission title deed) to speed up the process of assigning land ownership to everyone.

A Public Relations department release on the District Collectors’ conference held at the Ernakulam guest house quoted him as saying that under the proposed mission, the possibilities offered by the clauses in the Kerala Land Assignment Act would be examined to grant land ownership to maximum number of people. Saturday’s meeting also ratified a unified guideline for issuing title deeds to people in the high ranges and tribal areas.

Mr. Rajan said that long-term settlers in land owned by other departments would also be granted rights over the land and for this purpose, a meeting with the Ministers and officials of electricity, water resources, PWD, local self-government and forest departments would be held. In order to complete the resurvey of land, a Settlement Act would be implemented, he reiterated.

The Revenue department will be fully digitised in a year. Permission has been obtained to procure necessary equipment for village and taluk offices using Plan fund allocation and the special fund of legislators. All offices, from the village office to the Secretariat, would be linked online by November this year, Mr. Rajan said.

The backlog of applications pertaining to the Kerala Conservation of the Paddy Land and Wetlands Act will be cleared soon. The Sub Collectors connected to this and RDOs will be given a special workshop for the same. A special project will be prepared to expedite online applications.

The Minister said that as decided earlier, draft amendments to the Land Assignment Act were being prepared, and Saturday’s meeting discussed the legal issues pertaining to it.