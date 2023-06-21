Patrolling stepped up to prevent trawling ban violation

June 21, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State government agencies have stepped up patrolling in the sea off Thiruvananthapuram district as part of enforcing the trawling ban and ensuring the safety of fishers during the monsoon season. Inspections by the department and the Marine Enforcement have also been tightened at Muthalappozhi and Vizhinjam harbours to prevent fishers from violating the ban, the department said on Wednesday. Violations will attract action under the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act, the Assistant Director, Fisheries, said. This year’s 52-day trawling ban which came into effect from June 9 midnight is on till the midnight of July 31.

The department operates three vessels in the district for conducting rescue operations. The marine ambulance, ‘Pratheeksha,’ is also on hand for emergencies involving traditional fishers at sea. As part of the arrangements, 21 trained ‘rescue guards’ have been deployed. The department has also opened a special control room which is operational round-the-clock and a regional control room which functions as a part of the Master Control Room at the Fisheries Directorate for handling emergencies.

Control room number

In addition to these arrangements, special committees with representation from the people’s representatives, police, Health department and the Kerala Water Authority also have been formed at Muthalappozhi and Vizhinjam. The control room can contacted on 0471-2480335.