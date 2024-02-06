GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patriarch visits disputed churches

February 06, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II being received at the Piravom church on Monday.  

Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and head of the universal Syrian Orthodox Church, on Monday visited various churches that were handed over to the Orthodox faction following the Supreme Court verdict in the century-old Malankara Church dispute.

The Patriarch interacted with the faithful at the Marthoman Jacobite Syrian Cathedral at Mulanthuruthy. He also inaugurated the reconstructed seminary complex at Vettikkal.

The Patriarch urged the authorities to ensure justice to the faithful and create an atmosphere in which they could continue offering prayers at churches built by them, according to a communication.

