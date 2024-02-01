ADVERTISEMENT

Patriarch to visit Wayanad today

February 01, 2024 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

All arrangements are in place to receive Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, who will reach the district on Thursday as a part of his 20-day visit to the country.

The Diocese of Malabar has made extensive arrangements to welcome the supreme head of the Church, organisers said.

He would be accorded a reception at the Bishop’s house at Meenangadi.

He would attend a prayer at 4.15 p.m. at St. Elias Chapel here following a public address. After attending a holy Mass and morning prayer at St.Peter’s and St.Paul’s cathedral, Meenangadi, at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, he would leave for Kozhikode at 1 p.m., the organisers said.

