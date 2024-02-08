ADVERTISEMENT

Patriarch of Antioch to reach Kerala capital on February 10

February 08, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Patriarch of Antioch and head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church Ignatius Ephrem II who is on a tour of Kerala will reach the State capital on Saturday evening for various programmes.

The Patriarch, who will arrive at 7 p.m. on Saturday, will be given a reception at Mascot Hotel by Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis; Geevarghese Mar Coorilos Metropolitan; Mayor Arya Rajendran; Anoop Jacob, MLA; Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi; and Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Maulavi.

The next day at 8.45 a.m., he will be ushered in a reception from Jacobs Junction to St. Peter’s Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral. He will lead the Holy Mass at 9 a.m.

Malankara Metropolitan of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mar Gregorios, Kuriakose Mar Theophilos, Geevarghese Mar Koorilos, Issac Mar Osthathios will be among the co-celebrants.

After the Holy Mass, the Patriarch will inaugurate the golden jubilee of the founding of the Jacobite congregation in the State capital. He will felicitate the founding office-bearers of the congregation and release the jubilee souvenir on the occasion.

A reception will be given to the Patriarch by the Malankara Catholic Church led by Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Pattom, at 5 p.m.

The Patriarch will return on Monday morning.

