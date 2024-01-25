GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patriarch arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception

January 25, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Martin K A 5930
Patriarch Ignatios Ephrem II being received at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday.

Patriarch Ignatios Ephrem II being received at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Patriarch of Antioch and head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatios Ephrem II arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday morning to a rousing reception by the State Karnataka and members of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church.

The Patriarch will be a guest of Karnataka and Kerala.

Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Orthodox Church, and other senior Church leaders were present at the airport. The Patriarch will attend programmes in the Bengaluru diocese of the Jacobite Church and will meet Karnataka government representatives during his stay in the city.

He will reach Kerala on February 1 to take part in programmes in Malabar, Kozhikode and Thrissur dioceses. Later, he will reach the headquarters of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church at Puthen Cruz on February 3 where he will be received by Church leaders including Catholicos Baselios Thomas I.

The patriarch will travel to Manjanikkara Dayara on February 4 and later in the day participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the ordination as bishop of the Catholicos at Puthencruz.

The patriarch will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram before his return to Lebanon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.