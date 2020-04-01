Patient information to be classified

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday frowned upon the attempt by a CPM functionary in Kannur to send get well messages to people under quarantine for COVID-19 treatment by illegally accessing their personal information, including mobile phone numbers.

Mr. Vijayan said the person had no right obtaining the personal information of COVID-19 affected persons and communicating with them at the current juncture. He asked authorities to treat personal data of COVID-19 patients as classified information.

Mr. Vijayan said the State wanted the Centre to bring police officers, emergency service providers, health workers, LPG delivery persons and pain and palliative care providers under its COVID-19 insurance scheme.

He has also demanded embassy assistances for nurses and labourers working in the Gulf.

Sannadham initiative

Nearly two lakh people have registered on the Sannadham online portal as volunteers to help the State deal the pandemic situation. The government would vet the information they have provided and weed out persons with a criminal background. The government would not allow self-styled volunteers.

Almost 14.5 lakh people received rations on Tuesday. Mr. Vijayan asked ration dealers to ensure that beneficiaries got the right amount of essentials allotted to them. There should be no shortfall in individual quota. Families of endosulfan victims would get their rations delivered home.

No compulsion

The government had at no stage compelled government doctors to prescribe liquor to those habituated to alcohol.

It had merely followed pattern adopted by governments in other States which prohibited the sale of legal liquor. Mr. Vijayan said bootleggers, illicit brewers and spirit smugglers had stepped into the void caused by the non-availability of alcohol. He has instructed the Excise Department to prevent such elements from getting a foothold in the State.