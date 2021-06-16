Patient dies as ambulance falls into ditch

A patient died as an ambulance that carried him to a hospital fell into a large ditch on the roadside in Chalakudy on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Johnson Padamattummal, 50, of Kuzhur.

Johnson was admitted to a private hospital at Mala following cardiac arrest and was referred to a hospital at Chalakudy. But the ambulance that carried him to the Chalakudy hospital fell into a ditch on the roadside dug up for a sewage canal at Anamala junction in Chalakudy. It is alleged that there was no warning board to alert motorists to the danger.

Johnson died on the spot while his son Noble’s leg was fractured. His body will be laid to rest after the COVID test.