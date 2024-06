Patient dies after ambulance collides with an autorickshaw at Kunnamkulam on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Johny, 65, of Agathiyur. The ambulance, which was taking critically-ill Johny to the hospital, collided with an autorickshaw, which had taken a sudden U-turn, according in to the local people.

Even though Johny was rushed to the hospital in another ambulance, his life could not be saved. Delay in reaching the hospital is said to be the reason for the death.