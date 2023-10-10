Patient dead after allegedly committing suicide

October 10, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a case of suspected suicide, a patient jumped off a building at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Gopakumar, 45, of Karikkakom. He has been undergoing treatment for renal ailments in the hospital. He allegedly jumped from the Super Speciality Block of the Medical College. Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit, his life could not be saved.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.