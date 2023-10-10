Patient dead after allegedly committing suicide

October 10, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a case of suspected suicide, a patient jumped off a building at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Gopakumar, 45, of Karikkakom. He has been undergoing treatment for renal ailments in the hospital. He allegedly jumped from the Super Speciality Block of the Medical College. Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit, his life could not be saved.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)