Patient burns to death as ambulance crashes into electric post in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Updated - May 14, 2024 11:30 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 11:13 am IST - Kozhikode

Ambulance crashes into electric post and skids over to a shop which also catches fire

The Hindu Bureau

The deceased has been identified as Sulochana (57), a native of Nadapuram who was being transferred from Malabar Medical College at Atholi to Aster MIMS at Govindapuram for a surgery. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

A patient burned to death as an ambulance carrying her crashed into an electric post in Kozhikode in Kerala in the early hours on May 14.

The deceased has been identified as Sulochana (57), a native of Nadapuram who was being transferred from Malabar Medical College at Atholi to Aster MIMS at Govindapuram for a surgery.

Three others in the ambulance — Sulochana’s husband Chandran, neighbour Praseetha and a nurse – were thrown out of the ambulance in the impact of the crash, while Sulochana was caught inside the vehicle and could not be rescued in time. Chandran’s condition is critical, while the others are also under treatment.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. The ambulance crashed into the electric post and skidded over to a nearby shop which also then caught fire.

